Law and order might have abandoned Old Detroit but Nacon and Teyon have not. It was announced today in a new trailer that the much requested New Game+ Mode will be coming to RoboCop: Rogue City. This new mode will bring some other additions with it, and unlike a certain other game RoboCop's New Game+ will be part of a free download and not locked behind a paywall. New Game+ will allow players who have completed the game to play it again with an increased difficulty and tougher enemies, but to level the playing field a bit they get to keep their experience and RoboCop's upgrades. In addition to New Game+ this free download also includes the new challenging difficulty mode "There will be trouble," a new gold skin for the Auto-9, three new OCP motherboards to upgrade the Auto-9, five new OCP chips to upgrade the Auto-9, and three new achievements/trophies for those who are into that sort of thing. RoboCop: Rogue City is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is currently at a 30 percent discount until January 25 on the Steam store.

RoboCop: Rogue City takes place between the events of the movies RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3, with Peter Weller reprising his role as the titular cyborg cop. Old Detroit has always had a crime problem that is only getting worse. During a newscast some players in the drug trade hijack the regularly scheduled programming to offer their services to the New Guy. This begins RoboCop's first mission with the help of his partner Anne Lewis. RoboCop: Rogue City is a violent first-person shooter, true to the nature of the films that inspired it but is also filled with humorous satirical bits and nods to the films that old school fans would appreciate. The mix of high octane action interspersed with entertaining character interactions along with some detective work makes for a very enjoyable experience even if the gameplay mechanics are a little janky. The theme of the identity of Alex Murphy versus that of RoboCop is explored in some interesting ways throughout the game which helps make the story a worthy sequel to the second movie. It is a fairly short game so there is hope that some substantial story content DLC is released in the future. More details about RoboCop: Rogue City and our impressions can be found in our review.