Dynasty Warriors has been delivering consistent 1 vs. 1000 style combat for over 20 years. Fans of the series don't mind, but a common criticism of Dynasty Warriors is that each installment is more or less just an updated version of the same game. Dynasty Warriors: Origins, the newest installment due next year and the first game that isn't a spin-off since Dynasty Warriors 9 in 2018, appears to be addressing this criticism. A ton of details haven't been revealed yet, but it appears that Dynasty Warriors: Origins is attempting to shake up the formula without alienating long-time fans. A few new details have emerged at Tokyo Game Show 2024, which may help satiate the curiosity of those who are anticipating the title.

One Vs. One Thousand

The scope of Dynasty Warriors: Origins is smaller than that of the previous games, spanning from the Yellow Turban Rebellion to the Battle of Chibi, with the latter historically being around the midway point of previous games. But this doesn't mean that Dynasty Warriors: Origins will necessarily be a smaller game than its predecessors, but simply one with a different focal point. Instead of stepping into the role of an established officer from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, the player will be viewing China's turmoil through the eyes of a nameless hero. Players will choose to suppress rebellions or rescue government forces in Missions and overcome Skirmishes.

The familiar faces of Dynasty Warriors, such as Cao Cao and Lie Bei, will still be present. The choices the player makes on their journey will forge bonds with the legendary heroes, which will determine whether these characters become traveling companions or deadly foes. In addition to player choices affecting the choice of allies, strategy will be more important in battle than ever. Tactics will be used to command their allies and coordinate forces. Once the player has amassed a Large Force, they can deploy Grand Tactics which can drastically change the course of a battle. However, enemy forces will also have access to these same abilities.

To add further variety to combat, players will need to switch between swift attacks and powerful guard-breaking attacks. Repeated attacks will increase the protagonist's Bravery, enabling them to unleash powerful attacks known as Arts. Arts will be unioque to each weapon, so having a varied arsenal on hand has its benefits. A good offense is only half the battle, so players will also need to work on their defense. Blocking, parrying and dodging are all skills that will need to be mastered in order to unify the land. The last detail to contend with is some officers are protected with a force called Resolution. Once the player breaks this force down, they can unleash a powerful Assault attack which can sometimes be the decisive coup de grâce.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins looks like it has the potential to be the shot in the arm the franchise needs to help make itfeel fresh again. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is currently scheduled for release on January 17 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.