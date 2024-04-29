Key Takeaways EA SPORTS releases new F1 24 gameplay trailer showcasing updated circuits for the 2024 season.

Players can choose from 20 drivers on the grid or create their own in the biggest Career Mode overhaul yet.

Innovative features include real driver voice-overs and improved lighting with Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination.

Today, EA SPORTS has released a new gameplay trailer for F1 24, which is slated to release on May 31 with early access available May 28. The game will be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles along with PC via the EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. The new video showcases five updated circuits for the 2024 season, including a returning one to the schedule. F1 24 will offer a final deep dive video on May 7 that takes a further look into these updated circuits along with the drivers and teams. This video also provides a glimpse into some of these aspects, as well. The trailer can be viewed here.

Featured Circuits

The first circuit featured on the trailer is Spa-Francorchamps and the gameplay actually features wet weather. This allows a glimpse on how cars will react in the rain and some of the behaviorial changes coming with the upgraded handling system. The second track featured is Monaco, which is coming up at the end of May. This portion actually showcases a transition from wet conditions to dry conditions. The Shanghai GP returned to the calendar this season, and this is showcased in dry conditions. Lusail International Circuit was added to the calendar last year as the race takes place at night. This showcases some of the visuals pertaining to lighting as the fourth track in the gameplay trailer. Finally, Silverstone is shown with cloudy conditions transitioning to clear conditions.

Related Be One of the 20 in F1 24 Revised Career Mode For the first time, players will be able to choose one of the twenty drivers on the grid and begin a Career with that driver.

Some More Details

The gameplay trailer also allows some glimpses into other aspects of the game. Along with the 2024 season F1 cars that have been updated using precise CAD modeling data, players can experience some innovative features including real driver voice-overs that have been adapted from actual F1 TV broadcasts and the breakthrough Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination software. This helps to provide improved lighting, shadows and reflections. This is readily apparent in the Monaco portion of the trailer as shadows cast from buildings.

F1 24 will feature the biggest overhaul to its Career Mode in a few years with the ability to play as One of the 20 drivers on the grid or opt for creating a driver or using a legendary driver. These legends include the likes of Nigel Mansell, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and James Hunt. An overhaul to the car handling has also been announced that should bring the feel and behavior of the cars to mirror the 2024 F1 cars.