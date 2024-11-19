In July of last year, veterans of the PlayStation-exclusive Patapon games such as Kazuto Sakajiri, Hiroyuki Kotani, and Kemmei Adachi took a game when they formed Ratata Arts and took to Kickstarter in order to raise funds for Ratatan, a spiritual successor to the cult classic series from Japan Studio. And the gamble more than paid off, as while they initially set out with a fundraising goal of ¥20,000,000 (roughly just over $141,000 US), they ended up with ¥219,314,335, over ten times their initial goal. Yes, as it turns out, there are quite a lot of people who want to see more of the unique rhythm/strategy hybrid action that made the Patapon games so beloved. And as part of this past weekend's WePlay Expo, the team shared a new trailer for Ratatan, which you can check out below.

Quite the Colorful Remix

Notably, the new clip is described as a "Reveal Trailer," which may seem odd to some, as Ratatan was first revealed to everyone over a year ago. But when looking at it compared to the initial trailer from back then (as seen in the article via the above link), it becomes clear that there have been some notable changes since then, such as a GUI overhaul, including the addition of a little meter at the bottom in order to help players keep the beat. It's a nice sign that Ratata Arts are working on the game and tinkering with various aspects as much as possible in order to deliver the best burst of rhythm strategy action possible.

...The wild and colorful visual style, catchy and cheerful music, and eye-popping character designs are still very much intact...

But while certain parts of Ratatan are being changed a bit since the game's inception, the wild and colorful visual style, catchy and cheerful music, and eye-popping character designs (courtesy of Japanese artist Nelnal, known for their contributions to the likes of Deltarune) are still very much intact, and very befitting for a game about a forgotten theme park, as mentioned in the trailer. This includes what appear to be some rather impressive boss battles and a brief look at a "Ratakaruta" power-up system with some cards that feature more snippets of artwork. The Ratakaruta also likely ties into the game's roguelike mechanics as well, along with some intervals, shops, and a "Rataport" where you can craft the team for your next run.

Aside from the trailer, Sakajiri also shared a few more details in the Kickstarter campaign's latest update a short while back, which revealed a Closed Alpha Test that's underway, as well as the fact that the team is also looking for a new publisher to be attached to the project (as of the time of writing, the game doesn't even have a Steam page yet). Ratatan was currently set with a release window of around April 2025 when the campaign launch, but given the increased size of the project thanks to its stretch goals, it'll likely be later that year at best when we see the game, which is currently set for a release on PC and consoles. Hopefully, it'll end up making its Patapon parents more than proud.