Key Takeaways Stellar Blade, formerly known as Project Eve, is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and will be released on April 26, over five years after its original announcement.

The game follows protagonist Eve as she fights against alien threats in the last human city, Xion, and gathers resources to aid humanity's survival.

Pre-orders for Stellar Blade will be available on February 7, with bonus unlocks for those who pre-order, and there will be both a standard edition and a Digital Deluxe edition of the game.

Stellar Blade has gone through some changes since it was first announced back in April of 2019. Originally teased as Project Eve, the title was slated for launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but such a release would feel less relevant. In addition to the name change to Stellar Blade the title has now become a PlayStation 5 exclusive and is scheduled to release on April 26, slightly over five years since the original announcement. Stellar Blade stars protagonist Eve, a warrior who hails from an off-world colony. She is humanity's hope against the Naytibas, an alien threat that is being used by a higher entity to attack humanity. Eve is joined by survivors Adam and Lily as they battle against the Naytibas in the last human city, Xion. The newest gameplay trailer can be viewed here which includes action that looks like it was influenced by NieR Automata and Bayonetta.

Xion is connected to the Wasteland and the Great Desert which hold many secrets in their semi-open world. In the battle for humanity's survival Eve will encounter many citizens of Xion and naturally be tasked with gathering resources for them such as Hyper Cells, an important source of energy. In helping the surviving remnants of humanity Eve will be rewarded with the tools to unlock powerful skills that can aid her in battle and exploration, along with various cosmetic items such as costumes, accessories and hairstyles.

Pre-orders for Stellar Balde will go live on February 7 at 10:00 am EST/ 7:00 am PST in the US participating retailers in the US including the PlayStation Store. All players who pre-order any version of Stellar Blade will receive an early unlock of Planet Diving Suit for Eve, Classic Round Glasses for Eve and Ear Armor Earrings for Eve. The standard edition of Stellar Blade will set you back $69.99 / £69.99/ €79.99/ ¥8,980 MSRP. There is also a Digital Deluxe version of Stellar Blade. The Digital Deluxe edition of Stellar Blade goes for $79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980 MSRP and will include the game, all the pre-order bonuses, as well as Stargazer Suit for Eve, Stargazer Wear for Adam, Stargazer Coat for Lily, Half-Rim Glasses for Eve, Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for Eve, Stargazer Pack for the Drone, 2,000 SP EXP and 5,000 Gold in-game currency.