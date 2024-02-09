Key Takeaways Fanatec and Polyphony Digital have developed the Gran Turismo DD Extreme wheel system for Gran Turismo 7, delivering powerful performance and realistic force feedback.

Fanatec has officially announced it's launching a new wheel system and it has been developed alongside Polyphony Digital, developer for the Gran Turismo series. The Gran Turismo DD Extreme is officially licensed by Sony Interactive Entertainment and will be the ultimate way to experience Gran Turismo 7. This setup will be the most powerful official Direct Drive system for Gran Turismo as it offers both an advanced steering wheel from what the original Gran Turismo DD offered with that setup and combines it with the new 15Nm ClubSport DD+ Wheel Base that was announced a while back. The goal is to deliver consistent performance and highly-realistic force feedback with the Extreme.

The Advanced Steering Wheel

The steering wheel that comes with the Gran Turismo DD Extreme will be a round one and not the GT wheels that are seen. It's akin to the first one offered on the original DD, but offers more features. This includes premium vegan leather grip and a 300 mm diameter. Since this was developed in partnership with Polyphony Digital, Gran Turismo-specific inputs are included with four 5-way directional sticks that are upgraded and RGB FlagLEDs. Players can expect a diffused RevLED strip, RGB LED rings, and most importantly, a 2.7" OLED display. Since this will work with Gran Turismo 7 out of the box, this display offers race information including lap count, position, current time and last lap time along with speed and gear. The wheel has also been designed from the ground-up for the latest generation QR2 quick release as the smallest details from the wheel base are transmitted to the driver.

Fanatec's Cutting Edge Wheel Base

Announced back in October, the Gran Turismo DD Extreme will include Fanatec's latest and greatest Direct Drive wheelbase. The 15 Nm Direct Drive force feedback from the ClubSport DD+ has allowed Fanatec to fine tune behavior with detailed accuracy. The smallest details are communicated while remaining stable. The ClubSport DD+ is also passively cooled and engineered to strict requirements so the servo motor and the advanced electronics won't be at risk. FullForce technology is what Fanatec is calling the force feedback protocol that was tailored specifically for Fanatec Direct Drive as this leverages the instantaneous response and zero backlash of Direct Drive technology to deliver high-frequency vibrations and more immersion. Gran Turismo 7 is is planned to support FullForce in a future software update.

The Gran Turismo DD Extreme package will support all modern Fanatec Pedals and accessories. This will include shifters and handbrakes that are sold separately. PC compatibility has not been tested with this and it's not endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The wheel system is available for pre-order now on Fanatec's website. You can go here to check it out. The Gran Turismo DD Extreme retails for $1,299.99.