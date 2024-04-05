Key Takeaways New legends join RetroMania Wrestling, including Demolition and Rock 'n Roll Express, bringing nostalgia and excitement to the game.

After a killer free update that included raster additions like "Cowboy" James Storm and Mr. Hughes, a new set of legends are coming to RetroMania Wrestling. When the game was first hyped up about five years ago, fans wanted as many people from WrestleFest in it as possible -- but some couldn't be done legally due to WWE character ownership. The biggest examples of this were Demolition - Ax and Smash, who were the main tag team playable in WrestleFest. Now the Road Warriors/Legion of Doom were that game's boss characters and RetroMania Wrestling had them in as playable characters on day one and it was the last video game project that Joe "Animal" Laurinitis would be involved in before his passing.

Getting Demolition in means that we'll be getting Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow in their most famous characters, but maybe we'll see some of their other characters in the game as well later. Bill Eadie was a WWF Title-level star as the Masked Superstar against Bob Backlund, while Darsow's Krusher Kruchev Russian sympathizer act would be perfect to have in a game with Nikita Koloff in it as well. In addition to that legendary team, another is joining the fray in the form of Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson - the Rock 'n Roll Express. Originally created as a B-version of the legendary Fabulous Ones, the first team to really be made with music video montages to make them look like stars, Ricky and Robert would dominate the '80s and continue into the '90s as a legends act before winning their last major tag team title as a team -- fittingly, the NWA World Tag Team titles, in 2019.

The duo formed in Memphis' CWA, but had great success in Mid-South against the Midnight Express, beginning a two decade-long rivalry and the NWA/Jim Crockett Promotions throughout the '80s and were big draws in Smoky Mountain Wrestling in the '90s. They were the ultimate babyface tag team and no one since has yet matched Ricky Morton playing a face in peril even 40 years later. Another top-shelf Mid-South to JCP act was Magnum TA. Terry Allen got his start as a journeyman, but shined in showcase matches against Nick Bockwinkel in Southwest Championship Wrestling on USA before getting a push in Mid-South Wrestling as Mr. Wrestling II's protege. The student/teacher dynamic played out with them winning gold, but with the veteran Mr. Wrestling II being jealous of his pupil being a bigger star and that rivalry played out in an episodic nature that really hasn't been touched until the modern-day Bloodline story in WWE.

Magnum TA left Mid-South to become a tag team star with Dusty Rhodes and a singles star as the US Champion and was groomed for the NWA World Title -- even getting a shot at it on an AWA supercard before his in-ring career was cut short by a car accident. He was lucky to survive the crash at all and after a year, he returned to walk to the ring to the cheers and amidst the tears of the fans who flooded the hospital with so many calls that they had to set up a call center just for them. He would go on to be a commentator, but also raised Tully's daughter -- the former TNA/Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard in a bit of truth being stranger than fiction ever could be.

We loved the original release of RetroMania Wrestling and its blend of old and new stars alongside new DLC over time has been impressive. Check out the trailer for the new legends here.