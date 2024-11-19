Key Takeaways Of Ash and Steel promises a medieval RPG adventure with a classic spirit and modern design.

Explore the Kingdom of the Seven with no quest markers, offering a challenging and open world.

Dynamic combat lets you choose different stances and weapons fitting your playstyle in an unforgiving land.

Ready for your next medieval adventure? Video game publisher tinyBuild and new indie developer Fire & Frost Studios have got you covered.

Just this week, the team has shown off their first title, Of Ash and Steel. The announcement trailer can be found above. The game, inspired by classic 2000s RPGS, is a third-person RPG set in a fearsome real medieval fantasy open world where danger is worth the risk if you’re bold enough to take it on. The main goal of the title is to capture that old-school spirit of adventure but with a new modern design, emphasizing rich storytelling, deep character progression and dynamic combat. We at Hardcore Gamer got a small glimpse at the vision Fire & Frost Studios has via a hands-off preview and it’s looking to be an ambitious and exciting title.

The main goal of the title is to capture that old-school spirit of adventure but with a new modern design, emphasizing rich storytelling, deep character progression and dynamic combat.

Fresh From The Fire & Frost

Close

In terms of the story, you’ll explore the once-prosperous realm of the Kingdom of the Seven, honing your combat skills and forging alliances to survive in an unforgiving land. While you do start from scratch as a lowly adventurer, you’ll make your mark on the land. With branching narrative choices, your fortune and the fate of the world changes around you with each choice you make.

The specifics of the narrative were kept a secret by the development team, but lead writer Alexander Pylin and developer/head of Fire & Frost Studios Victor Kondakov did share a bit in terms of what ways things can go. For example, in one moment in the game, you are tasked to enter a heavily-guarded town that won't let you in. Fortunately, there are many different ways you can go through like finding a secret passage or bribery. Additionally, you can partner up with different guilds and factions that may just let you walk right in. They did focus on the faction aspect a bit, as each one has their own goals and ambitions, as well as quests. As games like Starfield and Fallout: New Vegas have done, choosing your allegiance may open plenty of doors but could close others and it's up to you to make those choices.

Gameplay-wise, there are no quest markers to follow or guide you in the right direction. Therefore, the world is yours to explore and memorize, letting you know the lay of the land like the back of your hand. On your quest, you’ll find a bevy of secrets, side missions, bosses and much more. You can also people-watch and buy a house, which fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are sure to love. In our preview, we did notice an interesting weather system, which changed depending on what area you were in and shifted from day to night naturally. The developers noted that this would extend to other regions like snow-covered tundras to sandy dunes. Our section was a small but vibrant grasslands area filled with foliage and rustic towns filled with townsfolk. It felt rather reminiscent of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt , which the developers did cite as a key inspiration for Of Ash and Steel.

Therefore, the world is yours to explore and memorize, letting you know the lay of the land like the back of your hand.

With combat, you can learn different stances to use against the many foes you’ll come across like wolves and mercenaries. Each one can be fitted with suitable weapons, fit for any adventurer. While in our preview was a regular sword, the fighting felt adaptable. Find out what playstyle works for you, whether it’s a light-on-your-feet swordsman to a heavy-tank knight. Furthermore, we did check out the many abilities you can outfit your character with from leveling up. There were three skill sections: Survival, Craftsmanship and War. While we didn't see all of them, each of the sections will prove invaluable to your time in Of Ash and Steel, as you'll need to think fast, be prepared and know how to use a blade.

Close

When we listened to the team at Fire & Frost Studios, there was a fervent admiration for the title and the ambitions it had for Of Ash and Steel. It was clear that the title is made by RPG fans for RPG fans. The team is made up of award-winning hopefuls and ambitious leads with an absolute passion for the genre. As the project is in its early stages (and without voice work, which the developers plan to have in Russian and English), it's too early to judge everything like the graphics and gameplay. If nostalgic memories of Gothic or The Witcher stir in your mind from time to time, however, Of Ash and Steel is going to be a must-watch.

Of Ash and Steel is available to wishlist now on Steam and will release sometime in 2025.