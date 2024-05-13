Key Takeaways The Powerpuff Girls teased for MultiVersus in gameplay trailer, rumored roster leak previously.

If included, each girl likely to have unique abilities, similar to Pokemon Trainer in Super Smash Bros.

Season one of content to include The Joker with alternate outfits, unique dialogue with Harley Quinn.

The Powerpuff Girls might be heading to MultiVersus soon as a recent gameplay trailer for The Joker teased their future inclusion. There is a possibility they might be joining the Clown Prince of Crime on the roster when the game launches on May 28.

The Powerpuff Girls in MultiVersus seems way more possible now with this tease.

The Powerpuff Girls in MultiVersus Confirmed?

In a clip set in the Batcave, The Joker is looking at multiple character files on the Batcomputer. It shows known characters like Superman, The Iron Giant, and Shaggy on the screen. However, if you look closely at the top right, you'll see a smaller file focused on The Powerpuff Girls. Neither WB Games, nor the developer Player First Games has confirmed their place on the character roster. However, this tease seems to point to their inclusion very soon.

The Powerpuff Girls have also been long-rumored to be in MultiVersus. A leak during early 2023 showed that Harry Potter, Ben 10, and Godzilla were considered for the game, according to Dot Esports.

If these cartoon heroes are flying into MultiVersus, it will be interesting to see how you switch between the three girls. Each will likely have their own abilities like the Pokemon Trainer's pocket monsters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

More on The Joker in MultiVersus

After The Joker's lavish reveal trailer, WB Games has now launched a gameplay showcase for the Batman villain. Classed as a mage-type character, he uses a rocket launcher, a machine-gun pistol, a controlled boxing glove, and his iconic cards as weapons.

Player First Games also revealed a few of his alternate outfits, such as the surprisingly dark The Batman Who Laughs outfit with metal spikes covering his eyes. Harley Quinn also gets a segment, in which she shows off her therapist appearance. As you'd expect The Joker and Harley have unique dialogue with each other when they team up.

This will likely be one of Mark Hamill's last performances as The Joker because the actor has stated, according to Culture Crave, he won't be participating without Kevin Conroy, who played Batman. Conroy passed in November 2022 but his performance still lives on within MultiVersus.

The end of the trailer shows that The Joker will be a part of MultiVersus' season one of content. In the video description for the trailer, WB Games says to expect "an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes, various online modes, in-game events, on-going content-filled seasons, and more" from the future of MultiVersus. The Powerpuff Girls may be a part of what's in store in the near future.