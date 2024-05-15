Key Takeaways Producer Yosuke Saito hinted at a new NieR project with series director Yoko Taro and composer Keiichi Okabe.

A new project by Yosuke Saito might be coming in the NieR future. The Square Enix executive officer sat down with former Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu to discuss future endeavors. It was here that the NieR series producer teased anxious fans about what he may or not be working on.

NieRly There

According to Gemastu, Yosuke Saito's next project might be NieR and he may be working on it with the series' director Yoko Taro and composer Keiichi Okabe (MONACA). In the discussion, he states:

"I've been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now. I'll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned. It might be NieR, it might not be NieR (Laughs.) That's about all I can say for now."

Speculation for a new entry in the NieR series has been brewing for some time, with Yosuke Saito mentioning that he will produce another NieR game so long as Yoko Taro is still alive. With this, he has also mentioned that he wanted to work with Yoko on another project outside the NieR series. Saito did go on to speak about another project he has in the works by saying,

"I'm doing various things with the idea of creating something that does not yet exist"

"I can't devote my time to that fully, so most of it has been left to the staff, but it's turning into something quite interesting. I'm looking forward to the day we can announce it."

A NieR Replicant

While this game may not be the one he is working with Yoko Taro on, it also might be. Saito has always been one to tease his next projects with a bit of uncertainty, which makes it fun for fans to decipher. With him working on a project with both Yoko Taro and Keiichi Okabe, it's most likely that we will be getting an announcement on a new NieR series installment.

The NieR series was created by Yoko Taro in 2007, with the first game being released in 2010. The game is essentially a spin-off of Taro's Drakengard series, following one of the endings of the first game. The original NieR became a cult classic in the gaming community, spawning a sequel developed by PlatinumGames, titled NieR: Automata, which was released in 2017. A remaster of the Japanese version of NieR Replicant, titled NieR: Replicant ver.1.22474487139... was released worldwide in 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows.