Despite revealing the Nintendo Switch 2 game lineup as soon as next week, the Japanese console manufacturer has announced a 30-minute Nintendo Direct will take place on March 27 (Thursday). It will not be focusing on any news regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 and will likely reveal new titles for the aging hardware, the first Nintendo Switch.

Metroid Prime 4 could show up during the Nintendo Direct.

Let the Speculation Begin

Nintendo says the Nintendo Direct will feature "around 30 minutes of upcoming games" for the original Nintendo Switch. "Information about #NintendoSwitch2 will be shared on April 2nd at 6 a.m. PT in the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 presentation," Nintendo of America reiterated on X as a reply to the announcement of this Nintendo Direct.

No clues have been given as to what will be shown during the Nintendo Switch's last Direct as the company's main console. However, there have been some speculation over a few remasters that Nintendo have yet to launch. As we near the launch of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in 2025, its prior two entries Echoes and Corruption haven't made the leap to Switch. Industry insider Jeff Grubb has claimed on the Last of the Nintendogs podcast (via Nintendo Life) that the remasters have been completed and Nintendo is waiting to release them.

"They just want to pick and choose their times and make it make sense with the rest of their releases, and if it's something that fits in with another release or franchise, they want to time it for that." Grubb also said that Nintendo doesn't want to "overdo it" with how frequently they launch games in each series.