28 years after the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) was released, it's still going strong, with the latest mobile release putting up eye-popping numbers only a few days since its release. On October 30, The Pokémon Company released the long-awaited mobile app version of the famous card game, Pokémon TCG Pocket, which according to a celebratory tweet from the company, was downloaded over ten million times in under four days. Not only that, but industry analysts at AppMagic believe the new mobile game has earned over $3 million per day, tripling the earnings of Pokémon GO .

Pokémon TCG Pocket recreates the tabletop game, right down to ripping packs open, though it has a long ways to go to match the variety of the original game. With multiple expansions covering each Pokémon generation, there's over 14,000 individual cards in the game, compared to the mobile app's total of 226, including alternate artwork. The initial set, Genetic Apex, is similar to the first release of the physical game, with a few modern variants thrown in for good measure. The rush to collect them all is driving mobile gaming whales to spend big in order to keep ripping packs open and get all of the base cards, plus the shiny, full-art variants.

One of the most Profitable Franchises in the World

These days, the Pokémon TCG might be most famous for its high-value cards, including the infamous $5 million dollar Base Set Charizard that social media star Logan Paul wore around his neck when he made his entrance at WWE SummerSlam. The enduring popularity of the card game is why for years fans have wanted a one-for-one digital recreation, similar to the digital version of Magic: The Gathering , Arena. Pokémon TCG Pocket may be late to the market, but that doesn't seem to matter to the millions of fans that have already downloaded the app and started assembling their roster.

Pokémon TCG Pocket will have to tide fans over for a little while, with the franchise's next game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, set to arrive next year for the Nintendo Switch, following in the footsteps of the wildly successful, and very different Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The franchise, ranked by Forbes as one of the top ten brands on the planet, made history with its earlier mobile version, Pokémon Go, which took the world by storm when it was released in 2016, and ushered in a new era of ARGs (Augmented Reality Game). With major events like the Catch Cup still taking place, and a reported $1 million dollars a day being spent on in-app purchases, Pokémon Go remains, eight years later, one of the most popular mobile games in history. Pokémon TCG Pocket may not break through into the mainstream like its predecessor did, but with $12 million earned in one weekend, it's well on its way to being a major success already.

