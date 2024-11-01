Sony has shared a new video to showcase the PlayStation 5 Pro's improved performance over the original hardware. With the upgraded revision to PS5 coming out on November 7, the company shared a look at how Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will run on the new machine and the team's thoughts on the upgrade.

A Performance Rift Apart

When it comes to PlayStation 5 games, few titles have proved the generation to have a significant gap over the previous hardware model as much as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Thanks to the SSD and the hardware improvements, the game cleverly showcased how the console could prove a much faster experience for players. In fact, our reviewer considered it one of the smoothest gaming experiences he had ever had thanks to this.

Now, Sony is once again using Insomniac Games' work to showcase a hardware gap. This time, however, it's being used as a way to convey the differences between the PlayStation 5 and its new revision, the PS5 Pro. According to Sony's reveal, games may now feature up to 45% faster rendering thanks to CPU and memory improvements.

In the new video, some of the creative minds behind the game talk about the enhancements of the Pro. The list includes creative director Marcus Smith, animation lead Lindsay Thompson, and principle engine programmer Jahrain Jackson.

One of the points these developers highlight is the fact that playing the game on the current PlayStation 5 means choosing between Graphics and Performance mode. By picking one of them, they miss on some of the best moments of the other.

With the PlayStation 5 Pro being able to run an enhanced version of the game that has both the graphics and performance benefits, it's what they consider "getting the true vision of the game," according to Marcus Smith. After all, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was meant to showcase how graphically powerful the console could be and the fluid, smooth animation it could generate.

Unfortunately, the video doesn't actually provide details on the improvements, instead focusing on the developers talking about their frustrations with the base PS5 model. The original PS5 Pro technical presentation had already given some details about what to expect, though.

While games would have blurry details in the distance on the PS5's performance mode, the Pro should be able to maintain the frame rate while making those elements much clearer to look at. The idea is that the new hardware upscales those details using the PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) tech, which uses machine learning to improve the graphics. This also affects other elements on the foreground that would otherwise be either blurry using the performance mode, or in the case of the graphic mode, it could avoid being so blurry, but it would demand a frame rate reduction.

With the PlayStation 5 Pro coming on November 7, it won't take long for players to get to see how much these improvements will actually make a difference to their current games.