After the commercial failure of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Ubisoft is returning to its platforming roots with Rayman. Ubisoft has told Kotaku that a new game in the series is currently in its "early stages."

A New Rayman Game is Flying Our Way

“We are pleased to confirm Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan have recently started an exploration phase on the Rayman brand,” said a spokesperson for Ubisoft to Kotaku. “The project is still in its early stages, and we will share more details later.” Ubisoft also confirmed that Rayman's creator Michel Ancel is "being consulted to ensure consistency within the universe."

This news comes after an Insider Gaming report claiming a remake of a prior Rayman game is in development between the Ubisoft Milan and Montpellier studios, currently named Project Steamboat. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown development team disbanded after the game failed to sell well. "Most of the team members who worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise," said Ubisoft to Eurogamer. "We know players have a love for this brand and Ubisoft is excited to bring more Prince of Persia experiences in the future." Currently, a remake for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is under development at Ubisoft Montreal.

The Montpellier studio has a long history with the Rayman series. It created the two critically acclaimed Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends. It also made the classic 3D titles in the series, which are beloved by fans. Ubisoft Milan has prior experience with the helicopter hair hero as he was featured in DLC for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. He was a playable character within the strategy shooter. Rayman Legends is arguably the best entry so far, however.

Rayman Legends is Beloved

"With its emphasis on cooperative gameplay and mini-games that will certainly become go-to party games (KungFoot, we're looking at you), Legends is a must-buy for any gamer who knows how hard to find a truly engaging, local co-op experience is these days," said our sister site GameRant's review for Rayman Legends. We also loved the game at Hardcore Gamer. "Rayman Legends holds up as a fantastic platformer even after all of these years, creating a memorable and highly-addictive experience that’s hard to match." our review for the Switch's Definitive Edition said. "The art style is one that fans will remember for along time and the musical missions standout as some of the most engaging stages in any Ubisoft game."

Rayman 2: The Great Escape is going to be celebrating its 25th anniversary on October 29. There's a possibility we could hear something then if the remake revolves around this Dreamcast/N64/PS1 entry. Fingers crossed.