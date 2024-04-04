Key Takeaways Razer's Blade 18 laptop offers top-of-the-line hardware including a 4K 200Hz or QHD+ 300Hz display option.

Equipped with Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, the Blade 18 blurs desktop and mobile performance.

Features include Thunderbolt 5, patented vapor chamber technology, 3-fan system, Calman Verified display, and thinnest 18" laptop design.

Razer will be bringing major display options for its new 18" Blade laptop while making sure it will offer the highest performance possible. This includes the world's-fastest mobile processor with the Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and this is just the eye-catcher. The Razer Blade 18 will offer either a 4K display with a 200Hz refresh rate or a QHD+ Mini-LED display with a 300Hz refresh rate. The Blade 18 is also the world's first Thunderbolt 5 equipped laptop. This is a lot to power and Razer has also included its patented vapor chamber technology that features a 3-fan system.

“The Blade 18 embodies Razer's relentless drive to push the boundaries of what a gaming laptop can be, with a host of world's first innovations,” says Travis Furst, Head of Notebook & Accessories Division at Razer. “We are excited to deliver the Blade 18 as it ushers in a new era of Razer products equipped with Thunderbolt 5, including upcoming cutting-edge Thunderbolt accessories. With these innovations, the Blade 18 blurs the line between desktop performance and mobile convenience, ensuring our users are equipped with nothing but the absolute best to dominate in gaming and creativity.”

All The Cards On The Table

The top-line Razer Blade 18 offers the best hardware that can be found on a laptop in 2024. The world's first 18" 4K 200Hz display can support up to UHD+ (3840x2400) resolution with a 3.0ms response time and DCI-P3 100% color gamut. This display is also Calman Verified and factory calibrated to help create an unmatched viewing experience. The Blade 18 is also the world's thinnest 18" laptop that features an Intel HX-Class processor as it comes in at just 21.99mm. The RTX 4090 is also the current cream of the crop and it supports up to 175 W Full TGP and will leverage DLSS 3 with optional NVIDIA Studio drivers available to download for creators.

Close

The QHD+ Option

Opting for the 18" QHD+ 300Hz display means having an even higher refresh rate that provides up to 1K nits peak brightness. This alternative is geared towards gameplay, creative work or play. This features 2K dimming zones with a new toggle on/off feature and the same color calibration as the 4K version. The advanced cooling system in both of these laptops features the thinnest exhaust fins in its class and the 3-fan vapor chamber. Users can also expect a 5MP webcam, a THX spatial audio 6-speaker array, upgradeable components, comprehensive port selection and the latest Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Finally, Razer will offer its industry-leading battery warranty up to two years with optional RazerCare for up to three. Pricing starts at $3099.99 and can be purchased here. These will release in RazerStores and authorized resellers soon.