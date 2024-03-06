Key Takeaways Razer introduces the Gamer Room lighting suite. Aether Monitor Light Bar offers dual lighting for work and play. Touch controls and compatibility with Google Home and Alexa

Other devices in the suite include Aether Lamp and Lamp Pro with tactile controls. Aether Light Strip allows bending lights in different spaces. Pricing available for each device.

Razer's suite enhances workspace immersion. Aether products offer various lighting effects. Products are Matter certified and integrate with Razer Chroma RGB for vivid RGB lighting.

Razer has announced a new suite of lighting products aimed to make every room in your house more immersive. The line is called the Razer Gamer Room and it offers six different products to spread the love of RGB all over your living quarters. These will integrate directly with Razer Chroma RGB as the product suite is highlighted by the Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar. Each of these products are Matter certified, which leverages the industry-unifying open-source standard that has been developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance. Razer has offered integration into lighting products such as Phillips Hue in the past, but now Razer has released its own line of lighting products directly.

Ways To Light Up Your Life

The Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar is designed to sit on top of a display as it offers dual lighting with front-facing and rear-facing LEDs. The front LEDs are white to help users both work and play throughout the night while the rear offer RGB lighting for a suite of lighting effects. The bar offers ultra-wide natural illumination that is measured at 60 cm x 30 cm at 500 Lux that includes the ability for the device to be angled for different positioning. Touch controls are on the top of the device that allows users to quickly adjust brightness, color temperature, power, chroma effects and also offers a control slider. The bar is also compatible with both Google Home and Alexa. This is available now for $129.99 from Razer.com, RazerStore locations and select retailers.

Other devices are included with this suite to further immerse one's workspace. The Razer Aether Lamp and Lamp Pro offer tactile controls and a simple interface for adjusting brightness, changing color temperature and cycling through effects. The Pro version offers multizone lighting for more vivid RGB effects wile the standard versions offers RGB customization and omnidirectional lighting. Razer is also offering light bulbs if one wants the effects for a current lamp. The Aether Light Strip and the optional adapter allow for bending lights in a variety of living spaces. Pricing is listed below for each device as they are all available now.

Pricing

Razer Aether Lamp Pro: $129.99 USD / €149.99 MSRP Razer Aether Lamp: $79.99 USD / €89.99 MSRP Razer Aether Light Bulb: $49.99 USD / €59.99 MSRP Razer Aether Light Strip: $129.99 USD / €149.99 MSRP Razer Aether Light Strip Extender: $29.99 USD / €34.99 MSRP Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar: $129.99 USD / €149.99 MSRP