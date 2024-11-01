Razer has announced a new collaboration that involves its Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse. A new special edition mouse is available in collaboration with Sentinels, one of the top and most successful eSports teams that compete in VALORANT. The Viper V3 Pro is celebrated as the #1 mouse in VALORANT via Prosettings.net for the past three months. Sentinels won the VCT 2024 Masters Madrid and remain consistently top performers across the board. The Viper V3 Pro Sentinels Edition will feture the red color scheme of the team along with the logo while keeping all of the components of the mouse, just with a new aesthetic.

"Partnering with Razer to create the Viper V3 Pro Sentinels Edition has been an exhilarating experience," said Rob Moore, CEO of Sentinels. "This collaboration represents our commitment to equipping our players and fans with the best gaming tools available."

The Viper V3 Pro Under the Hood

Players can expect a lightweight symmetrical design that includes the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 inside the mouse. This delivers best-in-class 99.8% resolution accuracy and pairing this with a true polling rate up to 8000 Hz clearly provided Sentinels the tool to win. This polling rate is achievable with the included Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, for ultra-low latency input from actions on the mouse. What the Razer Viper V3 Pro Sentinels Edition offers is listed below.

Striking Sentinels Aesthetic: A gorgeous metallic red finish with the Sentinels logo, celebrating the team’s esports legacy.

Striking Sentinels Aesthetic: A gorgeous metallic red finish with the Sentinels logo, celebrating the team's esports legacy.

Elite Performance: Leverages Razer's latest technology tailored for top-tier competitive play, tested and validated by esports professionals. Advanced features like dynamic sensitivity adjustments and auto-adjusting polling rates, minimize battery consumption without compromising on up to 95 hours of play. The Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 ensure speed and reliability with a durable 90 million click lifecycle.

Leverages Razer’s latest technology tailored for top-tier competitive play, tested and validated by esports professionals. Advanced features like dynamic sensitivity adjustments and auto-adjusting polling rates, minimize battery consumption without compromising on up to 95 hours of play. The Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 ensure speed and reliability with a durable 90 million click lifecycle. Ultra-lightweight Build: Maintains the Viper V3 Pro’s critically acclaimed 54g light design, ensuring comfort and agility during extended gaming sessions.

"The Viper V3 Pro Sentinels Edition is a testament to the pinnacle of esports competition," said Jeffrey Chau, Razer’s Director of Global Esports. "By blending Razer's commitment to quality with Sentinels' championship-winning ethos, we've crafted a product that stands at the intersection of performance and passion, recognized on Prosettings as the top choice for competitive VALORANT players."

The Razer Viper V3 Pro Sentinels Edition is available for pre-order now with a launch slated for Q4 2024 Worldwide with authorized resellers. It is available now from Razer's website, RazerStore locations and the Sentinels shop. The Razer Viper V3 Pro Sentinels Edition retails for $179.99 USD.