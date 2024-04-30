Key Takeaways New trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance showcases an expanded story called "Canon of Vengeance", along with new characters and demons in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

Players can expect two different narrative options in the re-release, the new "Canon of Vengeance" and the original "Canon of Creation", both offering lengthy gameplay.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is set for release on June 14, 2024, on various platforms with updated graphics, new demons, and improved battle system.

A new world is upon us. Today, ATLUS debuted a new trailer for their next title, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. The trailer, clocking in at almost two minutes, spotlights the expanded story of the re-release of the 2021 title.

Titled "An Ideal World," the trailer invites us to explore a post-apocalyptic Tokyo while showcasing the new storyline, new allies, its signature turn-based combat and legions of demons. We see many returning characters like Tao Isonokami and Yuzuru Atsuta get some much-deserved spotlight, as well as newcomer Yoko Hiromine, a transfer to Jouin High School. To add to that, we get a look at a wide range of new additions like smooth traversal, party members and brand-new demons.

A Whole New World

Revealed last year, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will come with a new narrative option, "Canon of Vengeance," as well as the original storyline from the base game, now called "Canon of Creation." With "Canon of Vengeance," a new narrative surrounding Qadištu, a group of four fierce demons and Yoko Hiromine will unfold.

And, as the name suggests, it will tackle the theme of revenge, as all have an ax to grind against the world. It's your job as the Nahobino to protect humanity from extinction from forces, like Qadištu, who wish to see it eradicated. Considering the "Canon of Creation" storyline was around eighty hours, one can estimate the new Vengeance plot will last about the same, which is good news for fans of the game.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, as mentioned before, is a re-release of the original 2021 title for the Nintendo Switch. This time, however, it'll make its way to PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch consoles. The game will have updated graphics, new areas, demons and music, alongside an improved battle system.

Upon the original's release, many praised the combat and gameplay, so Vengeance aims to further better the system and enhance the experience. In terms of demons, there will be around eighty new ones for the Nahobino to use, like Glasya-Labolas or Nahobeeho (literally a Jack Frost with the Nahobino's outfit on). If Vengeance is anything like what came before, players (both new and familiar) will be in for a challenging-yet-thrilling ride.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches on June 14, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam. For those who want to play the original, Shin Megami Tensei V is available on Nintendo Switch.