It’s been a hot minute since fans got a new full entry in the Civilization series—just about eight years, in fact. Well, it seems they won’t have to wait too much longer, as the ramp up to Civilization VII has begun at last. 2K and Firaxis Games have announced a meaty gameplay showcase for August 20, debuting as part of Gamescom Opening Live.

Firaxis will be streaming both the gameplay world premiere of Civilization VII and a deeper, twenty-minute dive into the new features and updates that fans can look forward to once the game eventually launches. Additionally, there will be an official Civilization VII booth at Gamescom, so attendees will likely be able to see more if they visit.

It doesn’t stop at Gamescom, either. Firaxis will also be at PAX West in Seattle on August 31. The developer will be hosting an official Civilization VII Panel, offering additional details about the game and interacting with fans. See the full schedule and details below.

Everything will be streamed on Twitch, so those who cannot attend in person will be able to keep up with all the reveals.

The schedule is as follows:

August 20 @ 11:00 AM PT: The world premiere gameplay trailer for Sid Meier's Civilization VII debuts at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which can be watched on Twitch.tv/gamescom.

August 20 @ 1:30 PM PT: The official Civilization VII Gameplay Showcase goes out on Twitch.tv/FiraxisGames and features over twenty minutes of new info on some of the game’s new features and innovations.

August 21-25: Those attending Gamescom in person can stop by the official Civilization VII booth, located in Hall 6.

August 31: PAX attendees can participate in the official Civilization VII Pax Panel at 11:00 AM PT, located in the Main Theater on the 5th floor of the Summit Building. Fans watching at home can also attend digitally via Twitch.tv/PAX.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII does not have a confirmed release window yet, but it is currently set to arrive sometime in 2025.