In a new Silent Hill Transmission released in their official account for the series, Konami has shared more information on Silent Hill f. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players interested in checking it out on a computer device will be able to get it through Steam, Epic Games Store or Windows Store.

A New Take on a Legendary Series

Silent Hill f is the newest entry in the legendary horror franchise Silent Hill which started back in 1999 on the original PlayStation. The franchise had multiple releases over the years, with the most recent being a remake of the classic Silent Hill 2, often hailed as the best entry in the series.

The new game, however, brings a novel concept for the franchise. Silent Hill has always had games in western settings, but the new one will take place in Japan. In the presentation, the development team comments that this new take is a way to restore some of the Japanese style of horror that was part of the series core, but faded over time with new releases.

Ryukishi07, the writer behind classic mystery visual novels Higurashi When They Cry and Umineko When They Cry, is helming the script. As Konami wanted to explore a more Japanese take on the franchise, they approached him for the collaboration on this new project, which came to be Silent Hill f.

The theme behind the story revolves around finding beauty in horror, exploring Japanese elements to create a particular ambiance. To accomplish a unique combination of beauty and horror, kera is responsible for the creature and character design, trying to accomplish a distinctly fresh style while also making sure it feels like part of the franchise.

The First Look

Along with the developers talking about the project, a new trailer was part of the showcase. The video presents Hinako, the protagonist of Silent Hill f, and teases some of the elements in the story tie in with friendship and betrayal. As the town gets creepier and unsettling creatures and objects appear, she finds herself running and trying to fight off something with a metal pipe in hand. By the end, her skin starts falling after a mysterious ritual.

Along with the video, Konami has opened the store pages for the game on Steam, PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store. These pages showcase more information on the story, which is detailed on the game's official site.

Silent Hill f takes place in the small town of Ebisugaoka during the 1960s. A sudden fog appears and takes over the place, turning it into a nightmare for Hinako to face. It'll be necessary to solve complex puzzles and face hideous monsters to survive while navigating the town's labyrinthine paths.

The game is rated M by ESRB and will showcase heavy topics, including gender discrimination, child abuse, bullying, drug-induced hallucinations, torture and graphic violence. The developers also point out that it'll feature representations of customs and beliefs of the time that do not represent their values.