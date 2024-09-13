The Force is strong with EA as it has released a new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update sure to delight fans of the game, especially on PC. It has added FPS improvements, quality-of-life updates, and the removal of Denuvo DRM (a common complaint from PC gamers).

Close

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 9 Details

Patch 9 is now available for all Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC players. EA has listed the main improvements from this patch in a press release. The company says it has improvements framerates for "various hardware configurations" and has implemented "smoother gameplay with fixes for several sources of framerate hitching." Additionally, those who want to use Ray Tracing will be happy to know that CPU usage has "been optimized" and "now scales better for high-end GPUs."

As previously mentioned, Denuvo DRM has been removed, so players can access their games easier on PC. Additionally, EA claims that mouse-and-keyboard control has been improved while navigating many in-game menus of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Lastly, for players of the game on PC and consoles, there have been "bug fixes for rare crashes and collision issues." PS5 players of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on September 17 will be able to transfer their PS4 saves to the current console, which is a nice addition.

Related All Confirmed Planets in Star Wars Outlaws Here are all the confirmed planets in Ubisoft's next big game, Star Wars Outlaws.

Hopefully, this patch will fix the many PC issues for Jedi: Survivor. It has taken a long time since the game launched more than a year ago on April 28, 2023. Despite the game being that old, the Steam listing still has Mixed reviews with a 67% user rating overall.

The company says it has improvements framerates for "various hardware configurations" and has implemented "smoother gameplay with fixes for several sources of framerate hitching." Additionally, those who want to use Ray Tracing will be happy to know that CPU usage has "been optimized" and "now scales better for high-end GPUs."

Even though, Jedi: Survivor suffered from performance issues, it still has a Mighty OpenCritic rating with an 84 Top Critic average."Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes what worked in that first game and expands it significantly," said our review. "It's bigger, grander and more ambitious, with a few trade-offs." Our review also complained about the performance issues for the PS5 version. "What really hurts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's presentation, however, are the terrible performance issues that frequently pop up on PS5," it said. "The performance mode, which targets 60fps, rarely maintains a solid frame rate, instead dipping drastically during hectic moments to the point where it severely impacts gameplay."

Star Wars: Outlaws is Not Doing So Well

The most recent Star Wars game to play right now is Star Wars: Outlaws, Ubisoft's take on the galaxy, far, far away. It hasn't fared as well with critics, unfortunately, with only 67% recommending it (via OpenCritic).