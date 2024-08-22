Key Takeaways Everspace 2: Titans adds two new storylines, Leviathan and Dreadnought, with epic adventures and massive boss battles.

Players can explore legendary creatures with hidden treasures inside and face challenges like puzzles, traps, and enemies.

The DLC offers repeatable content with valuable rewards, including new items and resources to enhance the Everspace 2 experience.

It’s hard to fathom just how vast the void of outer space truly is, which is probably why it makes for such a compelling sci-fi setting. Just about anything could be out there, from awe-inspiring wonders to absolutely colossal monstrosities. Players have gotten a taste of the former in Everspace 2 already, and on September 16 they’ll have their chance to encounter the latter.

Those who decide to take on Everspace 2: Titans will see two new storylines added to their campaigns. The first of these is "Leviathan," in which players learn of some rumored sightings of some sort of legendary creature. Nothing has been confirmed, but the player will, of course, be the one to both lay eyes on the giant creatures and return to tell the tale.

These creatures won’t just serve as cool backdrops either; they’ve swallowed many treasures over the course of their long lives, all of which are ripe for the taking for those daring enough to take their chances exploring their innards. It won’t be easy, though, as many new puzzles, traps and even enemies wait inside.

The Dreadnought storyline features massive boss battles certain to test a pilot’s skills.

As for the second storyline, “Dreadnought,” players will join a group of freelancers in search of a ship unlike anything seen so far. To take on this absolutely massive ship, they’ll join a group of freelancers and combat it and other threats over the course of several multi-stage boss battles meant to push players farther than they thought possible. Of course, those who manage to overcome it will find themselves showered in valuable rewards.

Both of these stories are actually repeatable too, so players can enjoy them as much as they like and use them to help progress through the rest of their Everspace 2 experience. New item sets, legendaries, catalysts, consumables and other resources can be found in each, so there should be plenty of reasons to keep going back.

Everspace 2: Titans will be sold for $14.99, and it launches on September 16 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For those fortunate to be attending Gamescom, though, a playable demo is available at the Indie Arena Booth in Hall 10.2.