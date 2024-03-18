Key Takeaways Foam chairs are not to be underestimated for long bouts of sitting, as they offer comfort and support just like mesh chairs.

A new study has been conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley that sets out to prove which type of material used in office chairs is actually better for use. The modern office chair that is of high value is generally made out of mesh to help favor breathability for long duration usage. The researchers believe that the idea of mesh being superior to foam is potentially a myth, as they examined the impact of mesh versus foam as a seat material. The crew looked at a few aspects including comfort, subjective performance and seat pressure distribution in an eight hour blind test that included Secretlab's TITAN Evo and a premium mesh chair.

“The rise of hybrid work has prompted everyday workers to invest in their home office furniture. The search for a good chair often leads to a choice between mesh and foam chairs,” said Melissa Afterman MS, CPE of the UC Human Factors Ergonomics Lab at University of California, Berkeley & San Francisco. “People are often drawn to mesh chairs, but our findings suggest that foam seats shouldn’t categorically be underestimated as a seat material suitable for long bouts of sitting.”

The Modern Era

Chairs have expanded in usage in the modern era whereas office chairs that featured mesh were meant to stay at one desk for long periods. These chairs have evolved to offer different types of support for lumbar and adjustable sizes. Gaming chairs, such as the featured Secretlab TITAN Evo, can do the same things, but users tend to do more than just work. This is bleeding over into the office scene with the inclusion of virtual calls, video watching and even short naps at desks. The gaming chair that features foam for comfort has become a transitional piece of equipment. Users not only play games, but also do other things. And while the ability to move still comes from wheels, the advancement of foam that's included in these chairs has allowed for long hours of comfort. These aren't your grandparent's leather chairs from 1988.

A significant amount of upgrades that are included in the mesh office chairs have bled over to gaming chairs across the board. Adjustable lumbar support, varying sizes, adjustable arms and even the inclusion of neck and back pillows have been major advancements in the field. The biggest change is the advancement to the foam that includes aspects such as memory and cooling technologies. Dr. Stuart McGill, Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Waterloo and a leading expert in the mechanisms of back pain does have a theory that softer isn't always better, as the material should actually be firmer for better support. He believes chairs that are too soft allow the stress migrations and distributions critical to achieving comfort and injury resilience.

The Fine Line

Not all foam gaming chairs are the same and must be engineered with the right consistency and firmness to help with pressure on soft tissues for rear muscles. Secretlab has formulated a patent-pending high-density foam to maximize the material for longer support over mesh. This includes countless hours of research and development, and the company's cold-cure foam that's tested with advanced pressure mapping sensors is designed to be a medium-firm blend. The idea is that every aspect of an ergonomic chair must work together simultaneously to afford natural movement.

Co-Founder and CEO of Secretlab Ian Alexander Ang believes creating a cohesive design while maintaining long-term ergonomic comfort is the goal, and many have failed in trying to do this. He believes the small details of Secretlab's chairs all add up to make that difference as there should be no limitations on shifting postures. Traditional ergonomics belong in the 1980s since the usage for the modern chairs is much more diverse. Ang has stated that in 2024, no one should buy a computer chair that only allows them to do one thing.

Our Comparison

