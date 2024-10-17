Key Takeaways 71% of US plays games regularly, with older adults being fastest-growing demographic.

Circana's 2024 report shows gamers spending more money, time on hobby.

Average spent on video games in 1st half of 2024 was $56.20; sign of fading interest from under-12 gamers.

The Circana 2024 Gamer Segmentation Report is out and it has revealed a few interesting things about the amount of gamers in the United States. For starters, 71% of the country plays games on a regular basis. Contrary to popular belief, what's even more surprising is the fastest growing gamer demographic: adults over 45 years old. It makes sense that the first generation to grow up with gaming consoles would still be engaged later in life, but that group, with the largest share at 37%, owes its explosive growth to more women gaming than ever before.

Circana is a media company that for over forty years has been at the forefront of tracking consumer sentiment, and their Gaming Segmentation Reports are just one part of what they do, which includes tracking sales figures, subscription numbers and user bases. For the 2024 Gaming Segmentation Report, Circana conducted an online survey with 5,100 responders and extrapolated the data out from there. This year, the company discovered that self-identified gamers are spending more time and more money on the hobby than ever before.

As part of the research, it was discovered that gamers spent an average of $56.20 on video games in the first six months of 2024.

As part of the research, it was discovered that gamers spent an average of $56.20 on video games in the first six months of 2024. New games of the current generation consoles, PlayStation 5 Pro and the Xbox Series X|S consoles, cost $70, but go back to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One , both of which are still heavily supported, and they cost $60. Given the average spent, it's safe to assume that most people only bought one new game in six months.

Related Microsoft Settles Activision Blizzard Antitrust Lawsuit Microsoft settled an antitrust lawsuit filed by private citizens out of court, but that's not the end of the legal battle.

The Future Of The Industry

While adults over the age of 45 make up the majority of gamers in the United States, the most important demographic group shrunk this year, as children under 12 years old dropped 6% from their previous total. Children are the future isn't just a catchy slogan, it's true for every industry, making them the most important group for developers and publishers to try and engage. While most kids have phones capable of playing games, and the Roblox Corporation has built an empire from this age group, a drop that large is a troubling sign for the future of the gaming industry.

Gamers today are more dedicated than ever -- 14.5 hours of gaming time a week is the new average -- marking a record high. People are also playing on more devices than ever before, with mobile devices remaining the most popular, at 65%, followed by PC and then consoles. None of the numbers from the latest report can offset the onslaught of bad news from within the industry, including layoffs, studio closures and major new releases underperforming, but the gamers are out there, willing to spend money and wanting to spend hundreds of hours getting lost in digital worlds. They just happen to be older than the media usually depicts. It should be clear to everyone now that video games aren't just for kids.

Source: Circana