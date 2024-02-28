Key Takeaways Major patch for Tekken 8 coming on February 28, downtime from 8:30 PM to Midnight EST.

New collaboration with UT x Tekken for free customization items, new Tekken Shop introduced.

Punishment for "pluggers" with multiple reports, high ranking players reset to beginner rank.

The details for a major patch for Tekken 8 have been revealed as there will be expected down time starting on February 28. Players will be unable to go online starting at 8:30 PM EST until Midnight. A lot of the caveats of the previous update are carrying over to this update, and it shows something may need to be addressed to alleviate this. Downloaded Replays and Online Replay will be deleted that are from prior to the update. Ghost behavior and move properties will also be altered to the updated version. There will be plenty of balancing changes made to characters in this update, plus a good chunk of content.

Added Features

A new in-game collaboration is being added with UT x Tekken that features customization items with the same design as the UT collaboration T-shirts that celebrat the 30th anniversary of the Tekken franchise. These shirts are sold a UNIQLO stores, but the customizations will be available for free in the Tekken Shop. There are two types of playable character customizations and one type for avatar customization. This update also introduces the new Tekken Shop where various customization items can be obtained. This includes popular legacy costumes for playable characters and more avatar skins for specific characters. New categories will be added every month.

For those wondering about possible microtransactions within the Tekken Shop, it will included paid items and free items. Tekken Coins can be purchased in each platform's store. While some items will be free, the update doesn't mention if Tekken Coins can be obtained from gameplay so most likely some cosmetics will be specifically behind a paywall. At least with the Tekken franchise, players can actually see their cosmetics the character or avatar wears. Finally, Bandai Namco is starting to punish "pluggers" or those that disconnect during matches specifically to abuse the system to improve their ranking. High ranking players with multiple reports that were found to be doing this or cheating, in general, have been removed from the leaderboard and all ranks were reset to beginner. This does punish those doing it, but doesn't really resolve the problem, but it is a start.

