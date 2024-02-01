Key Takeaways The next installment of Alone in the Dark series releases next month after a nearly 10-year series hiatus.

This is a retelling of the original game with players exploring Dercerto Manor, solving puzzles, and facing supernatural threats.

It features notable talent, including a writer from Soma and Amnesia and actors David Harbour and Jodie Comer, adding depth to the characters.

The next installment of the Alone in the Dark series, its first new entry in almost ten years, will finally be making it to release later next month. Horror fans were originally looking forward to getting their hands on it back in October of last year, but, as tends to happen with large projects these days, THQ Nordic wound up pushing the game back a few months to avoid 2023's exceptionally packed final quarter.

The move has certainly given Alone in the Dark some breathing room, but five months is a long time, long enough for less enthusiastic fans to start forgetting about it. This isn't a terribly complicated game to get one's mind around though, so the publisher put out a quick refresher to get everyone back up to speed today.

Alone in the Dark isn't so much a sequel as it is a retelling of the original game. Fans will once more travel to Dercerto Manor as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood and comb its corridors in an effort to get to the bottom of all the strange goings-on emanating from it. Much like the Resident Evil games that would follow in the footsteps of the original Alone in the Dark, this one carries on the traditions of solving puzzles and putting down shambling horrors while managing ever-dwindling resources. Unlike in Resident Evil though, players will apparently have more to contend with than bloodthirsty monsters, as reality itself is breaking down within the southern mansion's walls.

THQ Nordic has brought in some notable names to help bring Alone in the Dark to life.

Alone in the Dark boasts some high-level talent to help breathe life into its story and characters. One of the lead writers for the project is Mikael Hedberg, one of the minds behind Soma and Amnesia. Meanwhile, the two main characters are being brought to life by David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Edward and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) as Emily. This will likely wind up being an overall boon for the game, as players will be spending a lot of time with both characters as the story unfolds and more about their respective histories comes to light.

Alone in the Dark is still set to launch on March 20 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Fans looking to get locked-in ahead of time can pre-order either the standard or the digital deluxe edition if they wish. The standard will likely be all most players will need, but the digital deluxe edition also offers the following: