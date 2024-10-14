There is some debate in the fandom over which Dragon Quest game is the best, but Dragon Quest III often comes up as one of the stronger entries. Originally released in 1988 in Japan and given a western release in 1992, it has since been remade a couple of times. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is releasing in a month, and it is going to be the most ambitious remake to date. The story has been expanded, and the graphics have been completely remade in the HD-2D style, as seen in games like Octopath Traveler and the remake of Live A Live. A new trailer was released today, showcasing approximately seven minutes of game play focusing on an optional quest involving the sleepy village of Norvick.

A Sleepy Little Hamlet

Norvick is a village that has been cursed. Time in the village is seemingly frozen as the residents have all been put to sleep. Given that the player is assuming the role of the legendary hero, it seems as though waking the village is the proper thing to do, even if it isn't necessarily a prerequisite for stopping the archfiend Baramos. The trailer below showcases the party exploring the village and venturing into the underground lake, giving the viewer an opportunity to sample the redone music, combat animations and see Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in action. In the fight sequences, the trailer shows off the different options to control party members, a feature that allows for strategic auto battle that was introduced in later entries and previous remakes of older games, with the Follow Orders command being available for those who want to control every action.

One of the new features of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is recruiting monsters to fight for the player in one of the monster arenas. Betting on monster battles was in the original Dragon Quest III, but this feature has been expanded for the remake. The player is able to find and comfort monsters hidden throughout the world, and after soothing them, sends them to Monty’s monster menagerie. The video showcases a Spike Hare being recruited a little before the three-minute mark. The monster arena battles are an activity for the players to earn rewards by having their monster team achieve victory, and could potentially be a way to sink many extra hours into the game.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is scheduled for release on November 14. It is currently available for pre-order, which includes pre-order bonuses of elevating shoes, and three each of the following: seed of strength, seed of life, seed of agility and seed of defense. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be available in physical editions of PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be available digitally for those three platforms along with PC via Steam.