WWE 2K24 is under a month away and 2K Games is regularly releasing new trailers to set the stage. We had a chance to check out the game last month and now we're getting more light shined on the showcase mode, which was shown off in a limited manner at the event. We already knew we were getting Asuka vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns from WrestleMania 39, but now we know about the legacy content.

Beyond the already-confirmed Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant from WrestleMania III, we'll also be getting Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat from that same event based on the entrance robe Randy Savage is shown wearing in the trailer. WrestleMania V will be represented by Rick Rude vs. the Ultimate Warrior -- which we had a chance to play at the 2K event and is replicated quite well. WrestleMania VIII will feature at least Bret Hart vs. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper - easily Piper's best actual wrestling match outside of his work in the Mid-Atlantic and Jim Crockett Promotions.

WrestleMania X was the second WM I saw on PPV live and will be immortalized here with the Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon ladder match -- the first ladder match on WWF PPV, although not the first one in WWE as Bret Hart had one with Michaels in 1992 at Bret's request. WrestleMania X7 will have the historic "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock main event available. That entire show has remained one of the company's most-beloved events alongside WrestleMania XX. That event will see its WWE Title match of Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle immortalized in the game and that's one of the big WM matches one might think of that hasn't really been covered in a Showcase mode before.

Angle was out of the company for many years and Eddie's presence in games has been hit or miss in the 18 years since his passing, so while fans could always replicate it to some degree, things like the show-accurate attire wouldn't really be there. In terms of modern history, we'll be getting at least one WrestleMania 36 matches in the form of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in the Firefly Funhouse match and that's going to be an interesting match to see in game form. It was a cinematic match shot during the pandemic era with a lot of special effect and post-processing work and was one of the most unique matches in history. Having it here allows one of the late Bray Wyatt's most iconic looks to be featured in the game for the first time since WWE 2K20 and hopefully we'll see things like a throwback version of Wyatt put in with the Wyatt Family down the road including Erick Rowan and the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee/Luke Harper.

Those who buy the Deluxe Edition or Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of WWE 2K24 can play it on March 5, while the standard edition will be playable on March 8 across Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Check out the trailer here.