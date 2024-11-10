In New World: Aeternum, yourchoice of archetypeisn’tjust about swinging swords or casting spells.It’sa reflection ofyour battle style, personality and approach to conquering this mysterious, supernatural island. Whetheryou’rea silent Musketeer sniping afar ormysticalSorcerer bending the elements to your will, every archetype brings something unique to the battlefield.

With each archetypecoming withitsownskills, strengths and weaknesses, knowing which ones stand out iskeyto surviving in Aeternum.So whicharchetypes rise above the rest and which ones might need more finesse to shine?Let’sfind out.

7 Mystic

The Healer

The Mystic is the ultimate support role in this action RPG. Mystics carry the Life Staff thegame’sprimary healing weapon making them a crucial presence inbothPvP and PvE setups. They don’tjust stand at the back casting minor buffs --they’refully engaged, ensuring teammates stay alive and boosting their resilience.

The LifeStaff'spowerful healing capabilities can bring allies back from the brink of death. Beyond healing, Mystics alsoexcelin crafting disciplines like Arcana, Harvesting and Weaving.In essence,Mystics adapt quickly to changing battle conditions,especiallyuseful when your team needsbothhealing and some extra firepower.

6 Soldier

Be on the Attack and Defence at the Same Time

The Soldier archetype is a beastwhen it comes todefense and frontline tactics.As a Soldier,you’redecked out in heavy armor wielding ameleeweapon -- sword and shield -- for maximum protection.Andyou’vegot your hatchet for offense.

TheSoldier’sabilities make it a versatile powerhouse. With moves like Berserk and Raging Torrent, you gain buffs that boost your movement speed and attack power.Thismakes you quicker and more effective at taking down enemies.

5 Ranger

Take Aim From a Distance with a Bow and Spear

If you prefer strategic, skillful attacks to brute force, the Ranger archetype is for you. And if you have sharp accuracy, the Bow and Spear for the archetype will fit you perfectly. You can fire three arrowsin quick successionfrom a distance, soit’sgreat for staying out ofharm’sway.

With a skill like Penetrating Shot, you notonly hitenemies hard, but also through multiple enemies. With the Ranger, you have to ensure every shot counts. Since Rangers are agile but not heavily armored,you’llwant to focus on Dexterity.

4 Destroyer

Heavy Hitters Who are Also Ready to Absorb Damage

The Destroyer is all about high-impact, close-range combat.Ifyou like to get in theenemy’sface and deal heavy damage with every swing, the Destroyer might be your dream archetype.With

the Great Axe, you can split enemiesintotwo halves.

The War Hammer, on the other hand, adds much-neededcrowd controlabilities. You can pull off stuns and knockbacks, which are especially helpful for survivinginchaotic fights.Butthenwhile Destroyersexcelat dealing massive damage, they sacrifice a bit of flexibility.

3 Occultist

Commander of Flame and Frost

If you arethe type ofgamer who lovesmagical weaponsfor spellcasting from a distance, you'll love the Occultist archetype. With a skill like Flamethrower, you can channel a steady stream of flames that devastates anything in its path.

Meteor Shower is another favorite, raining fire down in an AoE attack.Thisis invaluable when enemies start to gang up on you.This abilitynot only causes massive damage but alsokeeps enemies scattered and reeling which is especially handy in PvP battles.Although you have thefiery wrath of the Fire Staff and the chilling power of the Ice Gauntletat your disposal, the Occultistisn'tabout brute force.It relies on precision, timing and control to decimate enemies while staying out ofharm'sway.

2 Swordbearer

Enemies Pick Your Poison: Bullet or Blade?

The Swordbearerisn’tjust your average sword-wielder. Every swing feels heavy and lethal, perfect for slicing through enemieswith brutal efficiency. This archetype is also great ifyou’relookingto stand your ground and soak up hits.

With the Defiance stance, you can take blows and resist staggering.Thisis invaluable whenyou’resurrounded or facing off againsttougherfoes.There’salso the Blunderbuss gun,which isideal for keeping enemies at a distance before you rush in with the Greatsword.

1 Musketeer

Great for Close Up or Long Distance Combat

If you like to take down enemies from afar or quickly adapt to close-quarter threats when needed, youcan’tgo wrong with the Musketeer. The musket is your bread and butter for distance combat. You can add a burning effect to shots and immobilize enemies that get too close.

When enemies get too close for comfort, therapieralso comes in handy.Its mobility allows you to dodge attacks while dealingquick, deadly strikes. You can even heal with each hit, thanks to the Leeching Flurry perk.