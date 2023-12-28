Key Takeaways PvP balance is a work in progress, with challenges like pre-mades in OPR and uneven team compositions.

Arena is showing positive developments in build diversity, but there is a need for greater diversity in ranged builds.

PvE landscape has a dominance of melee builds, but there is an increase in Fire Staff and Ice Gauntlet usage for better diversity.

In Episode 68 of Forged in Eternum on the official New World YouTube channel, Creative Director David Verfaillie provides valuable insights and plans into the Season 4 balance changes in New World. As we delve into the intricacies of the post-Eternal Frost release, Verfaillie sheds light on the ongoing efforts to refine PvP and PvE balance, offering players a glimpse into the future of the game and attract players back into Aeternum.

New World Season 4 runs from December 13th 2023, March 12th, 2024.

About the Eternal Frost Expansion:

Eternal Frost adds a Level 65 Expedition in Aeternum's Great Cleave, part of the "Rise of the Angry Earth" expansion. Players pursue Varangian Knight Ser Loth in a frozen complex, using the Empyrean Flame's magic to thwart his icy powers. The expansion includes 8 new Artifacts with unique quests, and seasonal events like the Winter Convergence Festival and Legacy of Crassus. A Season Pass offers a new Season Journey, Activity Card, Challenges, and rewards, enhancing gameplay with cosmetics and consumables.

Here are the main points covered in the Interview:

Overall PvP Balance: Work in Progress

According to Verfaillie, New World has made significant strides in PvP balance since the intentional disruptions introduced in Season 3. As the game inches closer to optimal balance, systemic issues such as pre-mades in OPR and uneven team compositions remain challenges. Verfaillie acknowledges these concerns and hints at potential solutions in the upcoming May update.

Arena Balance: Positive Developments

David also highlights the positive aspects of Arena, where commendable build diversity is observed. While certain weapons, like Blunderbuss, attract attention, the meta showcases a healthy mix of Life Staff, Sword and Shield, Fire Staff, and Ice Gauntlet setups. In OPR, the dominance of ranged builds persists, prompting a need for greater diversity.

PvE Dominance and Diversity: Mixed Trends

Verfaillie delves into the PvE landscape, acknowledging the continued dominance of melee builds. Despite this, there's a noticeable increase in Fire Staff and Ice Gauntlet usage at lower levels, contributing to better build diversity. The popularity of Great Sword as the primary mainhand DPS weapon is noted, but offhand diversity is on the rise.

Artifact Changes: Tweaking the Balance

Two significant artifact changes are discussed in the interview. Pestilence, linked to the potent Blunderbuss, is set for a reduction in outgoing healing to align it with other disease-type weapons. Additionally, Koya's KNE Guards, designed to counter ranged damage, will receive a buff to enhance its viability in specific scenarios.

Verfaillie provides insights into upcoming buffs and nerfs to key weapons. The Bow and Musket are slated for PvE damage buffs to enhance their competitiveness, with corresponding PvP damage reductions to maintain balance. Adjustments to the Fire Staff aim to address concerns about certain abilities being perceived as oppressive.

Void Gauntlet enthusiasts will find joy in the news of increased damage for both the light and heavy attacks of the Void Blade.

Equip Loads: Striking a Balance

In addressing equip loads, Verfaillie acknowledges their pivotal role in shaping playstyles. While light equip load excels for ranged builds, concerns about melee-focused assassin builds prompt considerations for enhancements. The medium equip load faces an identity crisis, with a proposed adjustment to dodging costs in heavy loads to encourage more diverse playstyles.

Refinement will be ongoing

As New World's Season 4 unfolds, David Verfaillie assures players that the development team is dedicated to refining balance based on community feedback. The imminent minor patch in early January promises incremental changes, setting the stage for a more competitive and diverse meta.