The New York Game Awards announced its 2025 nominations for Best Game of the Year and other categories on Tuesday. The Best Game of the Year category includes many stellar games, including Astro Bot, Balatro, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, among other titles.
EA Sports College Football 25 is Nominated For Best Game of the Year
Surprisingly, a sports game EA Sports College Football 25 has been announced as a nominee for Best Game of the Year alongside the titans of last year, which include Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. All of the categories and its nominees from the New York Game Awards include the following:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Astro Bot
- UFO 50
- 1000xResist
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- EA Sports College Football 25
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Balatro
- I Am Your Beast
- UFO 50
- 1000xResist
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Neva
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
- Harold Halibut
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- 1000xResist
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Phoenix Springs
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Astro Bot
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Astro Bot
- Arco
- Black Myth Wukong
- 1000xResist
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Abubakar Salim as Zao, Zuberi and Griot Echo in Tales of Kenzara: ZAO
- John Eric Bentley as Barret in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Thrasher
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Umurangi Generation VR
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
- Shattered
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Astro Bot
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Ex Astris
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered
- Silent Hill 2
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Persona 3: Reload
Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
- Ultros
- Vampire Therapist
- Mouthwashing
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Mars After Midnight
- Starstruck: Hands of Time
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
- Alan Wake II: Night Springs and The Lake House
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Mask of Darkness
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon
- Splatoon 3: Side Order
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Astro Bot and Others are Nominated
The Game Awards' GOTY Astro Bot is nominated for four awards while competitor Balatro is running for two. Metaphor: ReFantazio is also up for two nominations, including Best Writing in a Game and Best Game of the Year. The winners will be announced during the live show on January 21. IGN will be live streaming the show to anyone who can't attend.
Astro Bot won our Game of the Year award in 2024. "Every moment, whether it’s carefully traversing platforms, vibing to addicting techno beats or finding a Bot from your favorite gaming series, is beautifully done to an almost pristine quality," said our article. "Boasting an ever-growing love for PlayStation and gaming as a whole, Astro Bot holds a grip on players of all ages and takes them on a nostalgic and exciting thrill ride that, frankly, nobody wants to get off of."
