The New York Game Awards announced its 2025 nominations for Best Game of the Year and other categories on Tuesday. The Best Game of the Year category includes many stellar games, including Astro Bot, Balatro, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, among other titles.

Surprisingly, a sports game EA Sports College Football 25 has been announced as a nominee for Best Game of the Year alongside the titans of last year, which include Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. All of the categories and its nominees from the New York Game Awards include the following:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Balatro

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Astro Bot

UFO 50

1000xResist

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Metaphor: ReFantazio

EA Sports College Football 25

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Balatro

I Am Your Beast

UFO 50

1000xResist

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Neva

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Harold Halibut

Metaphor: ReFantazio

1000xResist

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Phoenix Springs

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Astro Bot

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Astro Bot

Arco

Black Myth Wukong

1000xResist

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Abubakar Salim as Zao, Zuberi and Griot Echo in Tales of Kenzara: ZAO

John Eric Bentley as Barret in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Thrasher

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Umurangi Generation VR

Skydance's Behemoth

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

Shattered

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Astro Bot

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Little Kitty, Big City

Sonic X Shadow Generations

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Ex Astris

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered

Silent Hill 2

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Age of Mythology: Retold

Persona 3: Reload

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

Ultros

Vampire Therapist

Mouthwashing

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Mars After Midnight

Starstruck: Hands of Time

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Alan Wake II: Night Springs and The Lake House

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Mask of Darkness

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon

Splatoon 3: Side Order

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Astro Bot and Others are Nominated

The Game Awards' GOTY Astro Bot is nominated for four awards while competitor Balatro is running for two. Metaphor: ReFantazio is also up for two nominations, including Best Writing in a Game and Best Game of the Year. The winners will be announced during the live show on January 21. IGN will be live streaming the show to anyone who can't attend.

Astro Bot won our Game of the Year award in 2024. "Every moment, whether it’s carefully traversing platforms, vibing to addicting techno beats or finding a Bot from your favorite gaming series, is beautifully done to an almost pristine quality," said our article. "Boasting an ever-growing love for PlayStation and gaming as a whole, Astro Bot holds a grip on players of all ages and takes them on a nostalgic and exciting thrill ride that, frankly, nobody wants to get off of."