2K Announces WWE 2K22 DLC Plans

WWE 2K22’s standard edition is almost set for release tomorrow, and 2K has announced the full DLC plans for the game. As Deluxe and NWO Edition owners know, there is a solid amount of content announced based on the amount of DLC packs shown off as unlocked – but now we have more details on what’s included in each pack.

The Banzai pack hits on April 26 and includes Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, Omos, and Kacy Catanzaro from NXT. The Most Wanted Pack hits on May 17 and includes Cactus Jack, The Boogeyman, Vader, Ilja Dragunov, and Indi Hartwell of NXT.. The Stand Back pack sadly doesn’t include Vince McMahon dancing at the Slammys, but does include Hurricane Helms, Stacy Keibler, A-Kid of NXT UK/NXT, and Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK/The Rascalz.

The Clowning Around pack hits on June 28 and includes Doink the Clown, Ronda Rousey, The British Bulldog, Mr. T, Doudrop, and Rick Boogs – which is quite the mix of talent there. The final pack is the Whole Dam Pack on July 19 that has Rob Van Dam, Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, LA Knight, Xia Li, Commander Azeez, and Sarray. Surprisingly, there’s no Bron Breakker or NXT 2.0-themed DLC – but that would make sense to hold off for next year’s game to ensure the best possible presentation overall.