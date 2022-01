2K has released a new trailer for WWE 2K22 that shows off more gameplay ahead of tonight’s Royal Rumble in St. Louis, MO. The trailer shows off more WWE Superstars that you can expect to see in the game. It also showcases some of the match types that will exist such as backstage brawls and steel cage matches. WWE 2K22 also brings back GM Mode and some other fan favorites. WWE 2K22 will release on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Check out the trailer below.