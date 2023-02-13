2K Games Releases Full WWE 2K23 Roster

By

WWE 2K23 is almost here and 2K Games has unveiled the full roster so far. It is a bit more loaded up than we have seen in years past – with some returning legends and some that are missing. Bruno Sammartino is back in the mix as a playable roster member, while Ric Flair will be absent from his first WWE game in many years – unless he is announced as a DLC surprise. So far, we only know about the Bad Bunny and Ruthless Aggression packs, with the Bad Bunny pack including the world-famous singer and the Ruthless Aggression pack featuring a variety of OVW-era versions of Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Batista as his Leviathan persona.

Johnny Gargano will be featured even though 2K didn’t list him in the runthrough – as he was shown off in a trailer. Of the modern-day roster, only Bray Wyatt stands out as someone who would be nice to have in that isn’t – but given that he returned in the fall, he probably came back too late to be included in the game as either a regular roster member or DLC. WWE 2K23 hits Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles and the PC on March 17 – or March 14 if you buy deluxe or icon editions.

  • AJ Styles
  • Akira Tozawa
  • Alba Fyre
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Aliyah
  • André the Giant
  • Angel Garza
  • Angelo Dawkins
  • Apollo Crews
  • Asuka
  • Austin Theory
  • Axiom
  • Batista
  • Bayley
  • Becky Lynch
  • Beth Phoenix
  • Bianca Belair
  • Big Boss Man
  • Big E
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Boogeyman
  • Booker T
  • Braun Strowman
  • Bret “The Hit Man” Hart
  • Brie Bella
  • British Bulldog
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Bron Breakker
  • Bruno Sammartino
  • Brutus Creed
  • Butch
  • Cactus Jack
  • Cameron Grimes
  • Carmella
  • Carmelo Hayes
  • Cedric Alexander
  • Chad Gable
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Chyna
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Commander Azeez
  • Cora Jade
  • Cruz Del Toro
  • Dakota Kai
  • Damian Priest
  • Dana Brooke
  • Dexter Lumis
  • Diesel
  • DOINK
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Doudrop
  • Drew Gulak
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Eddie Guerrero
  • Edge
  • Elias
  • Eric Bischoff
  • Erik
  • Ezekiel
  • Faarooq
  • Giovanni Vinci
  • Finn Bálor
  • Gigi Dolin
  • Goldberg
  • Grayson Waller
  • Happy Corbin
  • Hollywood Hogan
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Humberto Carillo
  • The Hurricane
  • Ilja Dragunov
  • Indi Hartwell
  • IYO SKY
  • Ivar
  • Jacy Jayne
  • Jake “The Snake” Roberts
  • JD McDonagh
  • Jerry “The King” Lawler
  • Jey Uso
  • Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
  • Jimmy Uso
  • Jinder Mahal
  • Joaquin Wilde
  • JBL
  • John Cena
  • Johnny Gargano
  • Julius Creed
  • Kane
  • Karrion Kross
  • Katana Chance
  • Kayden Carter
  • Kevin Nash
  • Kevin Owens
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Kurt Angle
  • LA Knight
  • Lacey Evans
  • Liv Morgan
  • Lita
  • Logan Paul
  • Ludwig Kaiser
  • MACE
  • “Macho Man” Randy Savage
  • Madcap Moss
  • Mansoor
  • Matt Riddle
  • Maryse
  • Molly Holly
  • Montez Ford
  • Mr. McMahon
  • Mustafa Ali
  • MVP
  • Natalya
  • Nikki A.S.H.
  • Nikki Bella
  • Nikkita Lyons
  • Noam Dar
  • Omos
  • Otis
  • Queen Zelina
  • Randy Orton
  • Raquel Rodriguez
  • Razor Ramon
  • Reggie
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Rick Boogs
  • Ricochet
  • Ridge Holland
  • Rikishi
  • Rob Van Dam
  • Robert Roode
  • Roman Reigns
  • Ronda Rousey
  • Rowdy Roddy Piper
  • Roxanne Perez
  • R-Truth
  • Sami Zayn
  • Santos Escobar
  • Scarlett
  • Scott Hall
  • Seth Rollins
  • Shane McMahon
  • Shanky
  • Shawn Michaels
  • Shayna Baszler
  • Sheamus
  • Shelton Benjamin
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Shotzi
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Sonya Deville
  • Stacy Keibler
  • “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
  • Stephanie McMahon
  • Syxx
  • Tamina
  • T-BAR
  • Ted DiBiase
  • The Miz
  • The Rock
  • Titus O’Neil
  • Tommaso Ciampa
  • Triple H
  • Trish Stratus
  • Tyler Bate
  • Ultimate Warrior
  • Umaga
  • Undertaker
  • Vader
  • Veer Mahaan
  • GUNTHER
  • Wes Lee
  • Xavier Woods
  • Xia Li
  • X-Pac
  • Yokozuna
  • Zoey Stark

RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK

  • Brock Lesnar ’01
  • The Prototype
  • Randy Orton ’02
  • Leviathan

BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK

  • Bad Bunny