2K Officially Announces PGA Tour 2K23 Featuring Tiger Woods

Today, 2K has officially announced its latest PGA Golf title with PGA Tour 23. The cover athlete will be Tiger Woods as he’s an Executive Director on the title and will also be playable in the game. The game will release on October 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Steam. Woods also sat down with golf aficionado Chris McDonald to discuss the partnership with 2K on the game. You can check out that discussion here.

More information involving the game will be coming in the future. This will be the first PGA Tour game for 2K in two years.