2K Pays Homage to Hip-Hop with Soundtrack for NBA 2K24

2K has officially announced the soundtrack for the upcoming NBA 2K24, releasing on October 8 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. This will be the the 25th anniversary of the series and 2K will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, in general. Players can expect genre-defining songs from both the past and present along with what is coming in the future. 2K has partnered with several Grammy-award-winning artists that include the likes of Jay-Z, Travis Scott, J. Cole and more. A recording partnership with Def Jam will be featured for Season 1, as players can expect the playlist to be updated throughout the year.

The partnership will be headlined by classic songs including “This DJ (feat. O.G.L.B.)” by Warren G, “Hustlin” by Rick Ross, “GOATED. (feat. Denzel Curry)” by Armani White, “2 Certified” by Hit-Boy & Avelino, and new, never before heard sounds like “My Time” by Haiti Babii, “FOLD” by SwayVay, “Dolla” by Navy Blue, “Crazy” by Connie Diiamond, and “Stand Out” by Jex Nwalor. This is quite a wide variety of both the past and present just in Season 1 thanks to the partnership with Def Jam Recordings.

Outside of the Def Jam Recordings Partnership for Season 1, there will be a diverse collection that showcases Hip-Hop’s best melodies and beats. This extensive list comprised of prominent producers, lyrical icons, and the next generation of artists will provide plenty of music choices just within one game. Players can expect “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert, “Walk” by Kodak Black, “In Ha Mood” by Ice Spice, “Kobe Bryant” by Lil Wayne, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “hooligan” by Baby Keem, “90 Proof” by Smino & J Cole, “Breakfast in Monaco” by Larry June & The Alchemist”, “Black” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and many more.

With NBA 2K24 right around the corner (literally two days away), these soundtracks should start to pop up on the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, etc. 2K has not stated an official playlist, however, but users have been good in the past about getting these up. The NBA season is over a month away from starting, but NBA 2K24 will be here to get you ready for the start of the season. With Mamba Moments featuring Kobe Bryant, this year’s cover athlete, along with a slew of changes to gameplay and updated ways to play the various modes in the game including the LeBron Era in MyNBA will have plenty to offer for fans.