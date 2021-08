Today, 2K has released two screenshots running on the engine for the upcoming WWE 2K22. The screenshot is a picture of the Rated R Superstar, Edge, as he is making his entrance to the ring. Summerslam is this Saturday night and is sponsored by WWE 2K22. Summerslam kicks off at 8 PM EST on Saturday and will feature Edge taking on Seth Rollins during the stacked card for the Pay-Per-View. The event can be watched via Peacock.

Check out the screenshots below: