2K Announces Updated PGA Tour 2K21 Baller Edition

2K has announced that a new version of PGA 2K21 will be releasing this month with PGA 2K21 Baller Edition. This will include the base game along with all of the DLC courses and game modes that have been released since launch. It also contains some of the gear from Clubhouse Season One, holiday gear, novelty putters and the Golden Touch Pack which offers a gold putter and driver. Baller Edition will also add the 2K/Adidas CODECHAOS MyPLAYER Pack that includes golf shoes, custom 2K/Adidas gear, a sports polo, Ultimate365 pants and a tour hat. These were designed by Adidas specifically for the game.

PGA Tour 2K21 was recently included with PlayStation Plus. Players can upgrade to Baller Edition for $24.99, or purchase new for $79.99. The game is for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The PS4 version received a patch that allows players to play at 60 FPS if played on a PS4 Pro or a PS5. 2K also announced monthly course playlists for the game going forward that features courses pulled from the course creator. A group of international content creators including Americans VctryLnSprts and Mattf27, Canadians Crazycanuck1985 and Arctic Fury, b101design from the United Kingdom, and New Zealander Energ1zer, all worked on the creating the playlists and you can see the roadmap below along with the latest trailer. You can check out our review of PGA Tour 2K21 here.

The themes for upcoming custom multiplayer playlist courses include: