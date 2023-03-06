2K Reveals Post-Launch DLC Roster for WWE 2K23

2K has previously unveiled the core roster of WWE 2K23, and today announced the post-launch DLC plans for the game. There will be five packs of roster updates, bringing 24 total playable characters to the game with a mix of modern-day and legendary stars. DLC superstars include Bray Wyatt, The OC’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson,, The Steiner Brothers, Tiny lister AKA Zeus, Wade Barrett, and Eve Torres. The post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass itself alongside the Deluxe and/or Icon Editions.

Steiner Row Pack – April 19

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab – Manager only

Pretty Sweet Pack – May 17

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack – June 14

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack – July 19

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack – August 16

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

This will be the first video game appearance for Harley Race ever – and it unfortunately does come at a time when Ric Flair, one of his most famous rivals, isn’t in the game for the first time in the history of the 2K era. However,, Harley’s style will be interesting to test against hard-hitters of today like GUNTHER and Sheamus. Bray Wyatt being in is a fantastic surprise as he was a big hit on the creation suite for 2K22, and being included helps save on downloads for a current roster member while also ensuring his presentation is more accurate than a creation could be.

The inclusion of the Steiner Brothers is going to help ensure fresh matches for fans of tag team wrestling, as they had incredible runs in many companies and worked everywhere in the mid-’90s. No other team can lay claim to working ECW, SMW, WCW, WWE, and New Japan Pro Wrestling in that timeframe. They had a hall of fame-level run during that era and the team ending led to Rick being more of a career gatekeeper, while Scott became a bonified main event draw. The version of Scott included here isn’t the Big Bad Booty Daddy version – but I’m sure we’ll see him in a later game.

Style-wise, this is one of the most exciting DLC packs ever. The season pass gets all the roster alongside the MyRISE Mega-Boost, which includes an additional 200 Attribute Points, and Supercharger, which unlocks all base game WWE Legends and throwback arenas. WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will be available on March 14, 2023. WWE 2K23 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen will be available March 17, 2023. WWE 2K23 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, PS4, the PS5 and on PC via Steam.