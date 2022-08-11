2K Reveals the Jordan Challenges for NBA 2K23

When NBA 2K23 was announced, 2K stated that the Jordan Challenges would be returning along with Michael Jordan being one of the cover athletes. Many players covet NBA 2K11 as the best game of the franchise, which included Jordan on the cover with the Jordan Challenges. Today, 2K announced the fifteen playable moments from Michael Jordan’s career that will be playable in the mode. There are a bit more details involved in these challenges outside of just playing them individually.

Each challenge will feature a pre-game interview with a luminary who was a part of what made each game special. Players can expect a presentation package with a specific designed video filter system to provide a television experience similar to each era that the challenge takes place in. The goal is to showcase the look, feel and sound that the games offered during that time.

There will also be a heavy emphasis on how the game was played from each era. This includes post and mid-range game and reworking the transition game for the 1980s. More players will cut to the basket with a number advantage as compared to spotting up for three’s like today’s NBA. There will be more physicality modeled on the floor and in the paint along with new signature style upgrades for players like Magic and Bird. These includes jump shot, layup and dunk packages. Hand-checking and hard-hitting body-ups will provide a different feel from a better era of basketball.

NBA 2K23 will launch on September 9.