2K Showcases International Superstars in New WWE 2K22 Trailer

WWE 2K22 is a little over a month away and 2K has slowly, but surely unveiling new roster members. Today, they released a new trailer showcasing some of the game’s international stars. Mansoor, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Asuka, and Sheamus were highlighted. Sheamus has both a modern-day form and what can be described as a retro version that looks to be from his first few years in the company.

The short, but sweet video showcases new animations and shines quite a light on how much work went into the facial hair modelling. Sheamus’ in particular looks accurate and gritty, and his move animations look smoother than ever before. WWE 2K22 hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC on March 11.