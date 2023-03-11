2K Updates Player Ratings for NBA 2K23

2K has released its latest player ratings update for NBA 2K23. As the regular season is winding down and the playoffs fast approaching, these players are stepping up when it matters most. Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Julius Randle highlight the biggest gainers in this update. Lillard, the cover athlete for the game, gains two points to jump to a 95 overall. He scored 71 against Houston after the All-Star Break. Randle along with Jimmy Butler, and Donovan Mitchell all gain a point. Randle is now at 88 while Butler is at 92 and Mitchell at 91. You can check out the full changes here.