3D Era Fighters Li Mei, Tanya Return for Mortal Kombat 1, Kombat Pack Fighters Revealed

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games today revealed a trio of fighters for Mortal Kombat 1, including the return of fan-requested 3D era kombatants.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed a new trailer focused on Umgadi, warrior priestesses pledged to protect the Outworld royal family. It also shed a light on the Tarkatans in this timeline, who are people afflicted by the ‘Tarkat’ disease, which is affecting Mileena.

The trailer is important in highlighting the return of the oft-forgotten 3D era characters, which are typically considered kombatants that debuted between Mortal Kombat 4 and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. The past three games often neglected bringing back these characters in favor of MK1-3 characters. Only Quan Chi, Shinnok, Kenshi, and Frost made the jump from the 3D era to the previous timeline. This time, however, in addition to the already announced Kenshi, we now have Li Mei (Deadly Alliance) and Tanya (Mortal Kombat 4) joining the main roster. The trailer also confirmed the return of Baraka as a playable fighter. Finally, Mortal Kombat: Deception’s Darrius returns as a Kameo.

Finally, NetherRealm Studios also revealed the full list of fighters arriving with the Kombat Pack, which leaked back during the game’s reveal. As suspected, the leak was 100% accurate. Similar to Mortal Kombat X and 11, the Kombat Pack is split down the middle with half the fighters coming from Mortal Kombat and the other half being guests. The main roster additions and their first appearances are:

Quan Chi (Mortal Kombat 4)

Ermac (Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 first playable)

Takeda Takahashi (Mortal Kombat X)

Peacemaker (The Suicide Squad & Peacemaker)

Omni-Man (Invincible)

Homelander (The Boys, coming Spring 2024)

The Kombat Pack also includes five Kameo characters (Ferra, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado, and Tremor), and a Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin that features the actor’s voice and likeness. Notably, the Kombat Pack does not include access to Shang Tsung, who remains a pre-order bonus for the game, an unfortunate and frustrating tradition NetherRealm and Warner Bros. Games have used since Mortal Kombat X. The Kombat Pack will be available as a standalone purchase, or included as part of the Premium and Kollector’s Editions of the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch. A beta will be available sometime in September for those that pre-order the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, it does not appear there will be a beta for the PC or Switch versions of the game.