Contra Returns Available For Pre-Registration

After experimenting by taking the Contra name into a direction that doesn’t resemble anything remotely similar to Contra, the popular run ‘n gun franchise is coming back in a form that looks familiar to old school Contra fans. The catch is the 2D run ‘n gun action is now on mobile devices. Contra Returns will launch for iOS and Android devices on July 26 but interested parties can pre-register today for exclusive rewards. Contra Returns will offer 200 levels, new game modes including One Life Mode, 1v1, and 3v3 modes, player and equipment upgrades and customization and more. The scant few seconds of gameplay at the end of the trailer look like good old classic Contra though there is some curiosity at how the classic gameplay mechanics will translate to mobile controls.