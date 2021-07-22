The Detective’s Toolkit Revealed For Lost Judgment

Sega launched a new trailer for Lost Judgment today title The Detective’s Toolkit. This trailer showcases many new gadgets that protagonist Takayuki Yagami will be able to utilize in solving the series’ toughest detective cases to date. These tools include a Noise Amp, Signal Detector and many more that can be used to collect evidence while Detective Dogs acts as the perfect floofball partner to sniff out clues. Of course, there is an extensive combat system for when there are no other options.

Lost Judgment digital and deluxe pre-orders are available at yakuza.sega.com/lostjudgment/ for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Digital deluxe and ultimate editions unlock early access ahead of launch starting September 21. Lost Judgment launches worldwide on September 24.