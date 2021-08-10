Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Details Revealed

Not long ago there was a Technical Alpha for Diablo II: Resurrected that a few people were able to check out, and soon everyone will be able to get a sampling of Diablo II: Resurrected. Beginning on August 20 at 10:00 am PDT all players will be able to experience the Public Beta by downloading the game on PC, Xbox or PlayStation and will be able to try out cross progression between platforms. If that is too long to wait, anyone who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection will gain early access to the Beta a week early on August 13 at 10:00 am PDT.

Both phases of the Open Beta will include two additional classes for players to check out: the armor clad and holy aura enhanced Paladin and the shapeshifting, beast summoning Druid will join the playable Barbarian, Amazon and Sorceress, leaving only the Necromancer and Assassin unavailable at this time. The Open Beta will include online multiplayer allowing up to eight friends to take on the forces of Hell together or duel each other in PvP combat. The Open Beta will cover the first two acts of the game but there will be no level cap so players can experiment with different builds to their hearts content until the Open Beta ends.