Release Date Announced For BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites

Ziggurat Interactive has announced BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will be coming digitally to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox and Switch on September 9. This updated version is in development by WayForward, the game’s original creators and will showcase all new voice acting from the original BloodRayne cast – Laura Baily as Rayne and Troy Baker as Kagan. In addition to the digital release, Limited Run Games will be releasing a physical edition for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Originally released in 2011, BloodRayne Betrayal was when BloodRayne switched from the original 3D format to a 2D sides scroller. Players will step into the shoes of the dhampir Rayne and battle through 15 punishing levels as she plans to clean house of a sinister vampire gathering. This enhanced edition will feature improved HD visuals (up to 4K) and improved support for haptic features on modern controllers. BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites can be seen in action below.