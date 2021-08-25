Little Nightmares II Gets Enhanced Edition, Available Now

It might have seemed like a sizeable task, but Tarsier Studios managed to deliver on the follow-up to their acclaimed 2017 puzzle-platformer, Little Nightmares. With this year’s sequel proving to be just as creepy and just as tense. And having released last February for PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC, it’s the turn of the new consoles in the form of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to not only receive the game, but alongside the PC version, will get an enhanced edition on top. Better still, it’s available right now.

The Enhanced Edition of Little Nightmares II — developed by Supermassive Games — updates the game to include two output modes: either Beauty Mode, which renders the game at 4K/30FPS with ray tracing enabled, or Performance Mode, which locks the game at 60FPS and whose 4K resolution is dynamic, also with ray tracing enabled. This new edition also comes with 3D audio features as well as increased graphical settings like volumetric shadows. Today’s news also comes alongside the news that the sequel, so far as sales go, has only gone from strength to strength in the six months it’s been available — the game now sitting at two million copies sold.