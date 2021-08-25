April Announced As Playable Character in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

In many of the past Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games April’s role has been relegated to being a damsel in distress than needs to be rescued by the pizza scarfing Turtles. Today it was announced that star reporter April O’Neil will be stepping out from behind the camera as a playable character, providing more hands on assistance the the Ninja Turtles. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is based on the 1987 TMNT design and combines the pixel art style of the classic arcades with modern touches on the gameplay mechanics. This title will launch for PC and Switch in 2022.