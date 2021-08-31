Battle 2 Timelapse Remix Released From Final Fantasy IV: Pixel Remaster

The Timelapse Remix of Battle 2, aka the boss theme from Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster has been released through Final Fantasy’s Twitter page. This Timelapse Remix is one of the three bonus tracks that comes with the pre-order. The Timelapse Remixes are interesting to listen to from a historical perspective as they play the song as it originally sounded in the original release and gradually morphs into the Pixel Remaster version, giving a side by side comparison of how the music has changed. Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster will launch on Steam and mobile devices on September 8.